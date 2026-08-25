INS 'Nipun' set to be commissioned on Aug 31: How will indigenous vessel boost Navy's underwater operations?

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is set to commission Nipun, the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Nistar-Class, on August 31, 2026, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The induction of the specialised vessel marks an important addition to the Navy's deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities and heralds a new chapter in the ship's journey from construction to operational service.

Indigenously designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam, Nipun represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence shipbuilding. The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 30, 2026, following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials.

All about Nipun and its capabilities

Nipun is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. The ship is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability to support submarine rescue operations.

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable Nipun to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface.

The forthcoming commissioning of Nipun will further strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest. The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country's shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy's operational requirements.

(Image Source : REPORTER )INS Nipun

How will 'Nipun' support prolonged diving operations?

The crest embodies the ship's primary role as a Diving Support Vessel and symbolises the courage, endurance and professional excellence associated with deep-sea diving.

The whale, renowned for its ability to dive to great depths and remain submerged for extended durations, signifies endurance, longevity and sustained operations in the depths of the ocean. It aptly represents the ship's capability to support prolonged diving operations in the challenging deep-sea environment.

The modern diving helmet represents the diver at the core of the ship's mission and signifies the advanced diving systems and life-support capabilities provided by the vessel. It reflects the ship's role in enabling divers to operate safely and effectively at great depths.

Together, the whale and the diving helmet portray Nipun as a platform dedicated to taking the diver into the depths, sustaining him there, and bringing him back safely, while exemplifying the ship’s ethos of skill, endurance and professionalism.

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