CM Yogi Adityanath announces two insurance schemes for UP laborers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced two insurance schemes for laborers of UP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced two schemes for the laborers of the state. In the first, an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh will be given to all laborers for accidental death or disability. A health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to them.

Yogi said that in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government was going to restart the distribution of free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana from May 5.

He said that in 2020, the government had not just given free ration to laborers but also a 'bharan poshan bhatta' or allowance. Around 54 lakh laborers had benefited from the financial assistance. More than 40 lakh migrant workers who returned to the state were also given benefits.

According to the government spokesman, Yogi Adityanath said that the Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission had been set up which is working to find employment for workers.

A Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana is also going on through which the government provides financial aid for the wedding of daughters of laborers.

Atal Residential Schools are also being set up in each of the 18 divisions to provide education to children of registered laborers and provide with them free hostel facilities.

The Chief Minister said that the government was providing free coaching to children of laborers under the Abhyudaya Scheme and helping them get good ranks in competitive exams.

He assured them that all steps had been taken to ensure that essential services and activities were not affected during the weekend curfew. During this time, industrial units would continue functioning.

Covid help desks had been set up in all units and if workers faced any problem, they could visit the help desk. Directions have been given to provide workers with sanitizers, thermal scanning, pulse oximeters at workplaces.

