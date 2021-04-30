Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi Adityanath recovers from Covid-19, tests negative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recovered from Covid-19. The Chief Minister informed that he has tested negative for the virus.

"With God's grace and well-wishers, I have now become corona negative. Thank you all for the cooperation and best wishes," he tweeted.

Adityanath had tested tested positive for coronavirus on April 14. He had isolated himself after some officials of his office tested positive for infection. The Chief Minister was undergoing treatment at his residence in Lucknow.

Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. Notably, he was actively involved in election campaigning in West Bengal.

Latest India News