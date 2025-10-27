CM Naidu orders immediate evacuation as Cyclone Montha makes landfall nears Andhra coast CM Naidu directed officials to ensure zero loss of life, expedite relocation from vulnerable zones, and maintain continuous coordination among departments for rescue, relief, and restoration efforts.

Amravati:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday ordered the immediate evacuation of residents from coastal areas to rehabilitation centres as Cyclone Montha intensified after making landfall along the state’s coast over the Bay of Bengal. During a review with district collectors and disaster management authorities, Naidu instructed officials to ensure zero loss of life, facilitate swift relocation from vulnerable zones, and maintain round-the-clock coordination for rescue, relief, and restoration operations.

Andhra Pradesh on high alert

The state government has gone on full alert as Cyclone Montha advances toward the coast. Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh are overseeing continuous monitoring from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) war room, coordinating with district administrations and central agencies. Massive evacuation operations are underway in low-lying coastal regions, with over 400 relief camps established. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have been fully mobilised for rescue and relief operations.

IMD Forecast: Landfall near Kakinada on October 28

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and move north-northwestwards. It is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by evening or night the same day, bringing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal districts, warning residents to stay indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow official advisories. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh (October 27–29), Odisha (October 28–29), and Chhattisgarh (October 28).

Preparedness and relief measures intensified

During a high-level review meeting, Naidu instructed officials to release hourly cyclone bulletins and provide real-time updates to the public. Over 2,700 villages have been identified as vulnerable, with 3,211 generators arranged as power backups across 110 mandals. Relief camps are being stocked with essential supplies, including 25 kg of rice per person.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted communication, directing the deployment of satellite phones and mobile towers in high-risk zones. Schools have been closed, and control rooms are being established in all districts.

Post-cyclone focus on restoration and health

Naidu has instructed officials to prioritise sanitation, healthcare, and crop protection after landfall. Ambulance services (108 and 104) will remain operational, while anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines are stocked in all PHCs. Over 851 JCBs and 757 power saws have been positioned for emergency restoration of roads and power lines.

Authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with evacuation efforts, and avoid complacency as Cyclone Montha approaches landfall on Tuesday night.