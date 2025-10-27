Cyclone Montha: IndiGo issues advisory, Air India Express cancels flights from Vijayawada IndiGo and Air India Express have cancelled multiple flights across Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry, while 43 trains have been suspended in the Visakhapatnam region.

Amravati:

As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and nears the Andhra Pradesh coast, major airlines including IndiGo and Air India Express have cancelled multiple flights, while the South Central Railway has suspended dozens of train services as a precautionary measure. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and poor visibility have disrupted travel across coastal cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories and activate emergency protocols.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry, warning of significant disruptions due to adverse weather. The airline urged travellers to check flight status at goIndiGo.in before leaving for the airport.

“With waterlogging and traffic congestion expected in several areas, passengers are advised to allow extra travel time,” IndiGo said. In case of cancellations, passengers can rebook flexibly or claim refunds through IndiGo Refund Portal. “Your safety and comfort remain our top priority,” the airline added.

Air India Express cancels all flights from Vijayawada

Air India Express has also grounded all its flights scheduled from Vijayawada Airport on October 28, citing unsafe weather conditions. The cancellations include both domestic and international routes —IX 2819 (Vizag–Vijayawada), IX 2862 (Vijayawada–Hyderabad), IX 2875 (Bangalore–Vijayawada), IX 2876 (Vijayawada–Bangalore), IX 976 (Sharjah–Vijayawada), IX 975 (Vijayawada–Sharjah), IX 2743 (Hyderabad–Vijayawada), and IX 2743 (Vijayawada–Vizag).

43 trains cancelled in Visakhapatnam region

The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 43 trains passing through Visakhapatnam on October 28 to ensure passenger safety. Restoration of services will resume once weather conditions improve and tracks are cleared.

IMD Forecast: Cyclone to Intensify Further

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28 and move north-northwestwards. It is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by the evening or night, bringing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety advisories as Andhra Pradesh braces for the cyclone’s impact.