Class 12 Board Exams: Education Minister asks states to send detailed suggestions by May 25, decision soon

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday asked states to send their detailed suggestions regarding the conduct of Class 12 board examinations in detail. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held to deliberate on the issue.

"As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," the minister wrote in a series of tweet.

"I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," he further said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the meeting, besides the education ministers and secretaries of various states and Union territories.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had, on April 14, announced the cancellation of the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams in view of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

