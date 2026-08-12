PM Modi urges reel-loving Gen Z to avoid shortcuts, look beyond social media culture

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged reel-loving Gen Z to look beyond social media reels, saying that in the "era of reels", they should remember that "shortcut will cut you short". Speaking at the launch of former president Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography "Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles", he urged young people to read autobiographies and took example of Kovind's life on how determination could help a person overcome adversity and rise to the highest constitutional office.

"Today is the era of reels, social media influencers draw you somewhere. But in this age too, remember what's written in railway stations: Shortcut will cut you short," he said. He also highlighted Kovind's continuing public engagement like "One Nation, One Election" initiative after demitting office, saying a solution to the issue could "open a new chapter in Indian democracy".

“Kovind ji has also elaborated on his experiences with Morarji Bhai Desai... Even after stepping down from the highest office of President, he has not paused to rest; he continues to work on significant issues such as 'One Nation, One Election,' striving to awaken the nation to their importance. Finding a solution to this issue could herald a new chapter for the country's democracy,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The prime minister also reflected a tragic episode from Kovind's childhood - the loss of his mother and how it shaped the former president's life and career path. “Just imagine, experiencing such a tragedy at a tender age, losing your mother in this manner.. how agonising that must have been,” he said.

PM said that he missed his mother and felt the void left by her absence. "I have been fortunate; my mother lived for over a hundred years and continued to bless me," he said.

“His struggles are personal, but the victories that emerged from those struggles belong to India's Republic and its democracy. We often see that people take credit for their successes but blame society for the difficulties in their lives. But when a person has a generous heart and is guided by Indian values, they focus on the positive aspects of society and consider society an equal partner in their success. Kovind ji's autobiography and its title are examples of this,” he said.

-With ANI Inputs.

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