Himachal government imposes widow and orphan cess on fuel; what it means

Shimla:

The fuel prices in Himachal Pradesh got increased as Sukhvinder Singh-led Congress government imposed a widow and orphan cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and diesel. Similarly, an additional cess of 60 paise per liter has been imposed on high-speed diesel. As per the official notification, this cess will be levied under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, 2005.

Following the imposition of cess, the price of petrol in the capital Shimla has been increased from Rs 102.45 to Rs 103.05 per litre. The petrol prices in Dharamshala have been increased by upto 71 paise per litre, while 69 paise per litre for diesel.

The fuel cess has been implemented following the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during this year's budget session, which empowered the state government to levy a widow and orphan cess of up to Rs 5 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel. Speaking in the House then, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had said, "the maximum limit of this cess is Rs 5, now whether we impose 10 paise or Rs 2, it is up to our discretion."

Political slugfest over rise in fuel prices

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat defended government's decision, saying, "Himachal Pradesh has gone through a disaster; the Prime Minister visited and made promises. But the Central assistance that should have been provided was not received. The government has limited revenue resources and few alternatives. The taxes being imposed are for welfare measures, not for luxury or other unnecessary things," as reported by news agency ANI.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "these are the same people who do not let the Parliament function, also do not stand up in the interest of the students."

Fuel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai; metro cities

As of August 12, petrol prices in New Delhi costs Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. Check petrol, diesel prices in major metro cities -

New Delhi: Petrol - Rs 102.12 per litre, Diesel - Rs 95.20 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 111.18 per litre, Diesel - Rs 97.29 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 113.51 per litre, Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 107.75 per litre, Diesel - Rs 93.72 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 110.93 per litre, Diesel - Rs 99.21 per litre.

-With ANI Inputs

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