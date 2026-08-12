FSSAI issues new rules for pan masala packaging, bans plastic, aluminium foil packets

New Delhi:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has tightened packaging norms for pan masala under its latest amendment, specifying the packaging materials that can be used for the product. Under the new regulations, plastic-based or plastic-laminated packaging has not been included among the permitted or specified packaging materials for pan masala.

According to a press release, the FSSAI, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (k) of sub-section (2) of Section 92 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (34 of 2006), and with the previous approval of the Central Government, has made the following regulations to further amend the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

New rules for pan masala packaging

The regulations will be known as the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026. They will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, the press release said.

The press release further stated that in the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, under Schedule IV, which relates to the list of suggestive packaging materials, a new serial number and corresponding entries have been inserted after Serial Number 10 and the entries related to it.

Under the amended provisions, packaging materials permitted for pan masala include paper, paperboard, cellulose and other naturally derived materials. However, such materials must be completely free from plastic, including, but not limited to, polyethene, polypropylene, polyester and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as well as any synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates. They must also be free from aluminium foil or metallised layers.

Tin or glass containers have also been specified as permitted packaging materials for pan masala. In addition, the provisions of clauses (f) and (i) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 4 of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, framed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (29 of 1986), will also apply, the press release said.

FSSAI's warning against newspaper use by vada pav vendors

In June, the regulatory body warned food businesses and street vendors against using newspapers for packing, wrapping or serving food. The food safety regulator said the practice poses serious health risks due to chemicals present in printing ink, as well as the unhygienic conditions to which newspapers are often exposed before coming into contact with consumers.

The renewed advisory comes in the wake of a recent incident in Mumbai, where a well-known vada pav vendor was allegedly found using newspapers to wrap and serve food. The incident attracted the attention of the authorities and subsequently prompted food safety officials to take action.

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