Why Swiggy Instamart has been slapped with 9 FSSAI notices and what were the shortcomings highlighted

New Delhi:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) slapped nine notices to Swiggy Instamart, a popular quick-commerce platform, after consumers flooded their portal with complaints. An investigation later into the complaints revealed violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

Consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart, the regulator said in a post on X.

Among the complaints, the regulator added that an infant food formulation was allegedly delivered in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. Even after the product was returned, the same item was reportedly supplied again.

Other complaints alleged the delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, as well as damaged packaged food items, through the platform.

What did FSSAI say?

In a post on X, the regulatory authority added, “Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.”

It has directed the platform to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report, failing which will trigger appropriate legal action.

Key observations by FSSAI

In the same post, the government body made further observations:

Consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated, and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart.

‘Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg’ and ‘Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts’ were supplied after their expiry dates.

‘Akshayakalpa Organic Egg’ was allegedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour and showing signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. No corrective action was taken despite escalation.

‘Kakke da Paratha’ was reportedly delivered in a spoiled condition, emitting a foul odour, and was unfit for consumption.

An infant food formulation was reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. In fact, the same quality of food was supplied after re-ordering it through the application.

FSSAI also observed incorrect, invalid, or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers. Food business entities were allegedly being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI registration.

What did Swiggy say?

The company has not yet publicly responded to the allegations laid out in the nine separate notices the FSSAI issued to Instamart.

Although in a separate filing on Friday, Swiggy disclosed that it had received a prohibition order dated July 6, 2026, from the FSSAI's Designated Officer in Karnataka concerning its food ordering platform, Toing.

The company said the order was tied to observations around updating licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns. It added that it had since addressed the issue and secured a modified FSSAI licence on July 9, with no penalty imposed and no expected impact on its finances or operations.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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