Is Litton Das fit to play Bangladesh's first Test vs Australia in Darwin? Najmul Shanto answers

Darwin:

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has confirmed that keeper-batter Litton Das is available for selection for the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. The 31-year-old is cleared just in time for the first Test after he completed batting and keeping duties at Marrara Stadium on Wednesday. He also took part in a brief net session before joining the team’s slips practice, with medical staff satisfied with his condition. Shanto subsequently confirmed that Das is “100 per cent fit”.

The keeper’s availability comes after his fitness had emerged as a major concern for Bangladesh. Das has been an established presence in the side for several years and is the team’s leading Test run-scorer over the past five years. With him now fit, Litton is expected to be slotted at No.5 or No.6 in the high-voltage affair.

Litton doesn’t confirm bowling attack

Bangladesh are yet to finalise their complete combination for the first Test. Shanto confirmed that the team management will assess the conditions on Thursday morning and will take a decision based on that.

“The surface looks good, I think we (might stick with our) normal combination, like two spinners and three seamers. But looking at the conditions, tomorrow we'll have a chance to see it again, and then we'll decide tomorrow according to the conditions,” Shanto said in the press conference.

Taijul likely to play

Taijul Islam is in contention after bowling in the nets on consecutive days. The left-arm spinner missed the tour game against the Cricket Australia XI because of a bruised finger but remains Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 270 wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also expected to feature.

Taskin Ahmed is set to spearhead the pace department, with two places likely to be contested by Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Musfik Hasan. Ebadot made himself available after cutting short paternity leave in Venice following injuries to Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

“Ebadot, he's been outstanding before he got injured, and he's coming back. He's been bowling well. If he gets the chance to play tomorrow, he will do something special for the team,” Shanto said.

Bangladesh have also confirmed that Shoriful is fit to join the squad in Mackay for the second Test after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Zimbabwe. He previously claimed six wickets in an ODI against Australia in June.

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