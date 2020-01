Image Source : FILE SC agrees to hear petition seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA on Jan 10

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear on January 10 the Central Government's plea seeking to transfer those PILs filed and pending in various state High Courts, against validity of Citizenship Amendment Act, to the Supreme Court. The top court said it is of prima facie view that High Court's should look into CAA petitions and if there is conflict of opinion then it may look into it.

