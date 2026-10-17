OPINION | Why CJP's Tiranga March call was a flop?

The ‘Tiranga March’ call by Cockroach Janta Party was a flop in both Delhi and Mumbai. There was no mass gathering in either Connaught Place or Azad Maidan.

Those who took part in the march in Connaught Place were either activists of Left parties’ student wings or from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Metro remained open, internet was not shut down and shops in CP remained open. Only the Central Park at CP remained closed to people.

Why was CJP’s ‘Tiranga March’ a flop?

Delhi Police realised that Cockroach Janta Party has no mass base and its support is limited to social media only.

Secondly, like the students’ protest against NEET paper leak, this protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar had no emotional connect.

CJP was dependent on the support of only two formations – Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties’ student wings. Police had to toil hard to foil the attempts of these two parties to carry out a march.

Two people took the wind out of the sails of the campaign that all parties had created together against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

AISA chief Neha Bora spoke about her "inspiration" from the violent regime change in Bangladesh and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan clearly said, the main objective is not removal of SIR or Gyanesh Kumar, but “regime change”.

It is good that the Congress did not support these views.

How can the public support such a campaign? At least people know, the nation is supreme.

Why are Delhi traders opposing protests?

Delhi traders' associations have opposed the ongoing protests in Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar. They have extended support to Delhi Police.

For the first time in last 15 days, shops and restaurants remained open in Connaught Place yesterday and there was no restriction on movement of people.

For the first time, people were seen shouting slogans in CP, “Delhi Police Aagey Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain”. Most of them were local shopkeepers who have restaurants and shops in CP.

These traders said, even if 20-25 people gather and start chanting slogans, they had to down their shutters and crore of rupees worth business is lost.

New Delhi Traders Association said, the daily loss incurred due to protests in the area is to the tune of nearly Rs 100 crore. This is the reason why shopkeepers extended support to police.

Everybody has the right to protest but should refrain from hurling abuses.

If protesters have their rights, the common people too have their rights. Common citizens must not be unduly harassed.

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