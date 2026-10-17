Abhijeet Dipke under preventive detention, to be produced before court; Neha Bora released

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke remains under preventive detention and will be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) court, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, a day after he was detained while he was on his way to the iconic Connaught Place (CP) to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march.

The police said the action was taken against Dipke was taken under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was also detained in view of the 'Tiranga' Yatra while she was heading to the Mandi House, has been released after due formalities of detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Bora criticised the Delhi Police after her released and said the central government has "crossed all limits". Speaking to reporters, Bora thanked everyone who supported her and reiterated that the AISA's fight against the government will continue till the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is rolled back.

"The government has crossed all limits of legality and illegality," Bora said. "This has been happening in the country for a long time, but it has become increasingly evident now. Protesters are being detained every day and released later. Why are these illegal detentions taking place? What purpose do they serve? This is nothing but an attempt to instil fear among ordinary people."

Coming to Dipke, the police said a fresh case was registered against for disturbing public peace in connection with Friday's incident. He will be produced before a court on Saturday, which will decide whether he would be released on bail and is kept in jail.

Dipke, along with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained from flight last Saturday before CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The trio was released but only after they signed a bond under which they promised not to participate in any activity that disturbs peace and tranquility for a year.

Later, Das and Ranka were arrested again after they participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar that was de-notified as a protest site days after CJP's stir against Kumar failed following Delhi Police's crackdown. Both continue to remain under judicial custody.

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