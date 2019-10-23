CISF jawan poisons wife, attempts suicide

Image Source : PTI The jawan, Ajit, is battling for his life in an Aligarh hospital.

A CISF jawan attempted suicide after allegedly poisoning his wife to death on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The jawan, Ajit, is battling for his life in an Aligarh hospital.

The tragic incident came to light when Ajit, who is posted at Kasimpur powerhouse here, did not report for work on Tuesday. Another CISF jawan went to his house to check on him, but when he did not get any response from inside the house, he alerted the police.

Ajit Kumar, 32, was found in a critical condition, while his wife Julie, 30, was found dead when the police broke the door of their house.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ajit, who hails from Patna, had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years. He was suspicious about his wife's relations with someone.

In his statement to police, Ajit said that he had given sulphas tablets to his wife and consumed the same. He further admitted that he had locked the door of his house from inside and threw away the keys. The couple has a two-year-old son.

Circle officer Anil Samaniya said that the body of the woman has been sent for the postmortem and family members of the couple have been informed.

He said no FIR has been registered so far.

