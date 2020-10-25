Chirag Paswan wants temple 'bigger than Ram Mandir' in Sitamarhi

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan/File Image

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday advocated for a temple "bigger than Ram Mandir" in Bihar's Sitamarhi. Paswan, who recently quit the NDA in Bihar, said that a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Sitamarhi also be constructed.

"I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed," Paswan told ANI in an interview. Earlier in the day, Paswan offered prayers at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi.

#WATCH I want a temple bigger than #RamMandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, & vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple & Sitamarhi should be constructed: LJP chief Chirag Paswan https://t.co/tyAL5cLrMg pic.twitter.com/cZR8Cc8LqF — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

His statement comes just days ahead of three-phase assembly election in Bihar. Ever since his exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Paswan is up in arms against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Continuing his tirade against Kumar, the LJP president charged the chief minister with having "anti-youth" thinking and promoting casteism and communalism on the basis of which "development can't be imagined.

However, Kumar has chosen not to react to him. On Saturday, the chief minister addressed a poll rally in LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's native Alauli assembly seat but refrained from speaking anything either against the party or its president Chirag Paswan.

