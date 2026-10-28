Swami Ramdev alleges conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma, questions interpretations of Hindu scriptures

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has alleged that Sanatan Dharma has been deliberately misrepresented over the years, claiming that false narratives about Hindu scriptures were spread during the Mughal era and British rule to create divisions among people. Speaking at a press conference in Haridwar, he said Sanatan Dharma stood for equality, harmony and principles that were universal and free from discrimination.

Ramdev's remarks came amid continuing debates over historical scriptures, religious beliefs and differing interpretations of India's religious and cultural traditions. He cited verses from ancient texts, including the Manusmriti and the Valmiki Ramayana, arguing that certain passages had been misrepresented or inserted to portray Sanatan Dharma and its traditions negatively. He also accused political figures of protecting those responsible for what he described as religious, spiritual and cultural wrongdoing.

Ramdev alleges attempts to malign Hindu scriptures

Ramdev said misconceptions about Sanatan Dharma and Indian scriptures were spread during the Mughal period and under British rule, with the alleged aim of creating lasting resentment among future generations. He argued that Sanatan Dharma did not promote the humiliation of women or Shudras and maintained that its teachings emphasised harmony rather than discrimination.

Referring to the Valmiki Ramayana, Ramdev claimed that verses and episodes had been inserted to suggest that Lord Ram consumed meat and that Mata Sita consumed meat and alcohol. He also alleged that other passages portrayed Lord Ram as disrespecting Shudras and women.

Describing these alleged additions as a serious violation of India's religious and cultural traditions, he said, "This was a grave religious, spiritual, and cultural sin committed in this country, and political figures provided protection to those responsible for it."

Ramdev also criticised the way ancient texts written in Sanskrit were interpreted, arguing that the language in which a text was written should not automatically determine its status as scripture. He said the principles of Sanatan Dharma were universal, scientific, beneficial to all and timeless.

Ramdev says caste divisions were misrepresented

Addressing the divisions associated with Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras, Ramdev said these categories were based on a person's work, or karma, but had been presented incorrectly over time. He alleged that such interpretations encouraged divisions within society and weakened the country's cultural fabric.

He also claimed that religious and political interests had contributed to attempts to distance people from Sanatan Dharma, alleging that 30 to 40 crore people had been turned away from it. Ramdev criticised those he believes lack the understanding to interpret the Vedas and their verses, saying they nevertheless attempt to explain their meaning.

He further argued that Sanatan Dharma had never promoted discrimination on the basis of nationality. Referring to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means "the world is one family", he said its teachings recognised the Earth as a mother and encouraged people to see beyond political boundaries.

Ramdev also claimed that Sanatan Dharma was the origin of all religions and said that more than 150 crore people worldwide followed it. He added that, in his view, even 99 per cent of Muslims in India would acknowledge their ancestors as ancient sages and seers.

Ramdev highlights yoga and Ayurveda

Ramdev said Sanatan Dharma placed truth and righteousness among the highest principles of life. He also argued that its teachings were rooted in science, pointing to the growing adoption of yoga and Ayurveda around the world as evidence of their relevance to health and well-being.

He alleged that attempts were being made to weaken Sanatan Dharma through deception and exploitation. Ramdev also criticised what he described as the creation of divisions between rich and poor in matters of faith.

The press conference comes a month after Ramdev made another public appearance to defend Patanjali's products. At the time, he claimed that the Supreme Court had not banned any Patanjali medicine and said the company's medicines met international standards. He also rejected allegations surrounding adulteration in Patanjali ghee, describing them as misconceptions.

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