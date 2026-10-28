Cyclone Arnab effect: Rains to lash several states from Bihar, UP to Rajasthan; IMD issues alert

Winds exceeding 100 kmph expected

The IMD has forecast winds exceeding 100 kmph in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on October 28. Telangana may experience strong winds of 60–70 kmph, while Jharkhand and neighbouring states could witness wind speeds of 50–60 kmph. Chhattisgarh is also likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph.

Heavy rains forecast across several states

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand between October 28 and 31. Bihar is likely to receive widespread rainfall from October 29 to 31, accompanied by winds of 30–40 kmph.

Rainfall is also expected in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between October 28 and November 2, while Vidarbha may receive rain on October 30.

The IMD has predicted isolated rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad between October 28 and 30. Himachal Pradesh may experience rainfall from October 29 to November 2, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive rain between October 28 and November 2.

Punjab may witness light rainfall between October 29 and November 1, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi could receive light rain between October 28 and November 1. Isolated rainfall is also forecast in eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan on October 29 and 30. The weather department has additionally warned of possible hailstorms in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on October 29 and 30.

Cyclone causes damage in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Cyclone Arnab has intensified its impact across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with several districts of Andhra Pradesh experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since Wednesday morning. Strong winds have uprooted trees and damaged power lines in several areas.

Coastal areas of Kakinada have been particularly affected, with residents grappling with the storm's impact. Seawater has entered several homes in residential areas, adding to the difficulties faced by people living along the coast.

The IMD's forecasts indicate that the cyclone's effects could extend well beyond the coastal regions, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to several parts of the country over the coming days.

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