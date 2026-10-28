Ladakh administration dismisses Sonam Wangchuk's claim of liquor outlets opening across UT

The Ladakh administration has pushed back against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's claims that liquor shops and bars are being opened across the Union Territory, calling his statements "false", "baseless" and "totally imaginary". In a press release, the administration said only one liquor shop is currently operational in the entire region and accused Wangchuk of spreading misinformation.

The response follows remarks made by Wangchuk at a press conference at Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi on October 22, 2026. He had alleged that liquor shops were being opened across Ladakh despite opposition from residents, claiming that people had repeatedly protested against the move. The administration has now issued a detailed account of its excise policy, including the rollback of the new policy and the status of liquor shops and licensed bars.

Administration says new excise policy was rolled back

According to the press release, Ladakh's Excise Policy 2026-27 was notified on June 1, 2026. However, after receiving feedback and suggestions from residents and social organisations, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena rolled it back on August 26, respecting their sentiments, the administration said.

The proposal to open wine shops under the new policy was also withdrawn, and the auction notice issued for the shops was cancelled. The administration said the previous Excise Policy 2025-26, notified on April 4, 2025, was restored through an order dated August 26, 2026, and remains in force.

Under the previous policy, two liquor shops were permitted in Leh, in wards 4 and 6. A shop in Ward 6 became operational following an auction on October 14, 2026. No bids were received for Ward 4, so no shop opened there. The administration said this left only one liquor shop operational across Ladakh, compared with two earlier.

It rejected Wangchuk's claim that liquor shops were being opened in every locality, calling the allegation "totally false and misleading".

What the administration said about bars

The administration also disputed Wangchuk's claim that bars were being opened in every street, locality and near schools. It said 50 restaurant-linked liquor outlets were operational across Ladakh: 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar and two in Changthang. Two beer bars were also operating in Leh.

In addition, nine hotels in Leh held liquor licences. Four had applied for and received licences this year, while one hotel in Nubra had also applied for and received a licence during the year.

The administration said licences were issued only to applicants who met the prescribed norms, including distance requirements from highways, religious institutions and educational establishments. It added that the same distance criteria applied to hotel licences.

In its statement, the administration accused Wangchuk of making claims that could create unnecessary public alarm and advised him to verify information through official sources before making public statements. It described his remarks as part of a "deliberate campaign of falsehood and misinformation".

Wangchuk, at his October 22 press conference, had alleged that residents had repeatedly submitted complaints and staged protests against the expansion of liquor outlets, but that bars were still being opened near neighbourhoods and schools. The administration's response disputes those claims and sets out its account of the current policy and the number of operating outlets.

ALSO READ:

Ladakh dissolves Kargil Hill Council after district reorganisation, panchayat polls set for November 21