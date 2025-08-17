Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to meet PM Modi on August 19 during 3-day India visit Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on August 19 during his 3-day visit to India.

New Delhi:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in India on Monday for a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19 at 5:30 pm at the PM’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, according to a schedule released by the Ministry of External Affairs. Wang Yi is expected to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:15 pm on Monday. Soon after his arrival, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House for bilateral discussions.

Talks with NSA Doval

As per the MEA, Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China’s Special Representative on the boundary question, will hold discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his Indian counterpart in the mechanism.

"At the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. EAM Dr S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi," the statement read.



Confirming the development, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on X: “From August 18 to 20, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and China’s Special Representative on the China-India boundary question Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question at the invitation of the Indian side."

India-China relations

This meeting comes at a time amid the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue since the border standoff in 2020. Moreover, in 2024, India and China did reach a partial agreement to reduce friction in Ladakh.

China resumes Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

Earlier this year, China resumed the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra while India restarted issuing visas to Chinese tourists. Observers in both countries are closely monitoring Wang’s visit, which could signal a potential thaw and help lay the foundation for broader bilateral engagement.