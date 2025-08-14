China confirms talks with India to resume direct flights between two countries after 5-year gap Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said an official announcement on the matter is anticipated during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin.

China on Thursday announced that it is actively engaging with India to restore direct flight services between the two nations, signalling a possible revival of air connectivity after a five-year pause. The discussions have sparked speculation that flights could resume in the near future, which could mark a significant step towards enhancing people-to-people ties and boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

When questioned about media reports suggesting that airlines from both nations have been instructed to prepare for operations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed, "We have noted the relevant reports." He added that an official announcement on the matter is anticipated during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin. "For some time, the Chinese side has been in close communication with India to promote the early resumption of direct flights between the two countries," he added.

Talks between Indian diplomat and airlines

Speculation was rife as Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur held talks with the officials of China Eastern Airlines on Thursday. A post on X by the Consulate said Mathur met with the senior management team of China Eastern Airlines global, led by Shen Jinsong, Senior GM Global, and discussed issues related to the growth of civil aviation and hospitality sectors in the region. Travel and tourism companies in Shanghai remain keenly engaged in growth opportunities represented by where the sky is the limit, the post said.

Flight services suspended since pandemic

State-owned China Eastern Airlines, along with Air China, used to operate daily flights to several Indian cities, including Delhi, but the air traffic came to a halt after the COVID-19 pandemic and the bilateral tensions following the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Lin said resuming direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India helps to facilitate cross-border travel, exchanges and cooperation as the two countries have a combined population of over 2.8 billion.

Relations slowly normalising

It is to be noted here that India and China are in the process of normalising relations after over four years of a freeze in ties over the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Asked about reports that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be visiting India on August 18 to attend the Special Representatives talks, Lin said, “China and India are maintaining interactions at various levels. We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-India ties."

Boundary talks between Wang and Doval

Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks. Doval travelled to China in December last and held the SR talks with Wang, weeks after PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan. When asked how China sees its relations with India evolving as New Delhi’s ties with Washington faced challenges, Lin said China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South.

