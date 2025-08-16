Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Monday, to meet Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval for border talks Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be in New Delhi on Monday to hold high-level talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to holds on the "boundary question".

New Delhi:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in India on August 18 for a three-day visit to participate in the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the long-standing boundary issue between the two neighbours. The visit holds significance as it comes amid efforts from New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise relations following the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The crucial visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin later this month.

Talks with NSA Doval, EAM Jaishankar

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China’s Special Representative on the boundary question, will hold discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his Indian counterpart in the mechanism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi during the visit, the MEA said in a statement.

"At the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on 18-19 August 2025. EAM Dr S Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi," the statement read.

China confirms visit

Confirming the development, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on X: “From August 18 to 20, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and China’s Special Representative on the China-India boundary question Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question at the invitation of the Indian side."

https://twitter.com/China_Amb_India/status/1956622786392358976

India-China ease border tensions

This round of talks is seen as significant against the backdrop of ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue since the border standoff in 2020, which caused a sharp deterioration in ties.

In recent months, both countries have taken steps to ease tensions. Last year, India and China reached a partial agreement to reduce friction in Ladakh. Earlier this year, China resumed the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra while India restarted issuing visas to Chinese tourists.

Observers in both countries are closely monitoring Wang’s visit, which could signal a potential thaw and help lay the foundation for broader bilateral engagement.