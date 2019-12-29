Centre amends armed forces rules to create post of Chief of Defence Staff

Image Source : FILE Image for representation

The Central government has amended Army Rules, 1954 in order to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday. The Defence Ministry issued a notification to this effect on Sunday, December 29. In addition to this, rules pertaining to Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have also been amended to create the post of CDS.

These include Navy (Discipline and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 1965, Naval Ceremonial, Conditions of Service and Miscellaneous Regulations,1963 & Air Force Regulations 1964

What is Chief of Defence Staff post all about?

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said. Chief of Defence Staff will be first among equals with respect to Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. He will be accorded the rank of a four-star officer which the three service chiefs are. The Chief of Army Staff is expected to be just ahead in protocol with respect to the three service chiefs.

Outgoing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is a frontrunner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has already given a go-ahead for creation of the post.

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services.

Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.

Also Read | On board Howrah Express, Indian Army doctors help deliver premature baby

Watch | Indian army retaliates to Pak firing, destroyes army bunkers at Leepa Valley in PoK