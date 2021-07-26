Follow us on Image Source : PTI Govt not seeking information on snooping as it was aware: Chidambaram

Amid the Pegasus snooping row on politicians, journalists and others, former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the government was aware of the snooping. In a statement, Chidambaram said, "President Macron of France called PM Bennet of Israel and demanded to know full information about the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to hack phones in France, including the President's, PM Bennet promised to come back with the 'conclusions' of their own investigations."

He alleged that the only government that is unconcerned is the Government of India!, "Is it because the government was fully aware of the snooping and does not need any more information from Israel or the NSO Group?" he said.

On Friday, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi described Pegasus as a weapon and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also demanded a Supreme Court probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Pegasus is classified by the Israeli State as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against the terrorist. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister have used this weapon against the Indian State and against our institutions."

He alleged that the government used it politically.

"They have used it in Karnataka, they have used it to scuttle probes, they have used it against the Supreme Court and against all the institutions of this country," he alleged.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News