Rahul Gandhi congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen as Punjab CM

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.  

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 20:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Punjab's next Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after he was chosen as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Gandhi tweeted. 

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.

