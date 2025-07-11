Changur Baba suspected of receiving over Rs 200 crore in foreign funding, trail leads to Pakistan, Nepal A total of Rs 13.90 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts from 24 February to 28 June 2021, the ATS said.

Lucknow:

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Friday stated that the self-styled godman Chhangur Baba received more than Rs 200 crore in foreign funding over the past three years for conversion purpose.

According to the agency, over 100 bank accounts were opened in Nepal’s border districts like Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi and Banke. The money was allegedly meant for religious conversions in India.

Police say Changur Baba received foreign funds

In the mantime, ADGP (Law and Order), Amitabh Yash said, "For a long time, Chhangur Baba's gang was doing religious conversions. Pressure through honey traps, influencing minors and using people who are influential in society - all of these were used for religious conversion. They also received a large amount of foreign funds for this. These will be either seized under legal provisions or demolished...This area is very close to Nepal border. Attempts at demographic change at the Nepal border have been known for a long time now. This could be part of this larger attempt."

Funds received from Pakistan, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Turkey

The probe agency stated that the accounts received funds from Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Morever, the agents in Nepal also helped transfer this money to Chhangur Baba, who is originally from Madhpur in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, taking a 4-5% commission. In several cases, money was deposited using Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs).

The foreign funds were brought into many districts such as Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich and Lakhimpur, where local money exchangers converted Nepali currency to Indian rupees.

Agents were involved in smuggling funds from Nepal

The authorities during the probe found that agents from Bihar districts such as Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Purnia, Kishanganj, Champaran and Supaul were also involved in smuggling funds from Nepal.

In the last few days, a Rs 5 crore mansion built by Chhangur Baba in Balrampur has been completely demolished. The house was constructed illegally on government land. The 40-room bungalow, which had a marble security gate, was demolished in three days using 10 bulldozers.

Rs 13.90 crore deposited from 24 February to 28 June 2021

The investigative agency said Neetu, Changur's most trusted agent, has a total of 8 bank accounts. A total of Rs 13.90 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts from 24 February to 28 June 2021, ATS said.

So far, 6 bank accounts of Changur Baba have been found at the local level and Rs 6 lakh has been deposited from abroad in the SBI account.

Apart from this, the investigating agencies have not yet found the record of his bank accounts opened in Sharjah, UAE, Mashreq city of Dubai, Saudi Arabia.

