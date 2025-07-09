Yogi Adityanath fiery words on Changur Baba: 'We arrested a criminal who played with women's dignity' "We arrested a violent criminal in Balarampur who used to play with women's dignity... We will not let the society break and also destroy anti-national, anti-social elements; as well as protect the planet," the UP chief minister said.

Azamgarh:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a strong statement regarding action taken against a conversion racket operating in Balrampur, near the Nepal border. Speaking at an event in Azamgarh, the CM referred to the accused, Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, as a "jallad" (an executioner) who was involved in exploiting the honour of Hindu women and girls.

CM Yogi said, "You must have seen the kind of people they used to support. Azamgarh once faced a crisis of identity. Youths from here used to feel ashamed of their origins. But now, when a young person from here travels elsewhere, there is a glow on their face. Uttar Pradesh is now progressing on the path of development." Yogi was in Azamgarh for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother’s Name) campaign.

He added, "You can see that action is being taken against anti-social and anti-national elements. In Balrampur, we arrested a man who was acting like an executioner. He was involved in dishonouring Hindu women and girls and used to make deals involving money. But now strict action is being taken against such people. We will not allow our society to be divided, and we will continue taking action against such anti-national elements."