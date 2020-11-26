Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks in public places

After Delhi, Chandigarh administration on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing mask in public places. The UT administration announced that Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on those who will be found without mask. The government has decided to hike the fine charge from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to ensure that more people comply the rules.

However, there will be no night curfew in Chandigarh as of now. The decision on the same will be taken by the administration in the next review meeting if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Moreover, the administration has also allowed educational institutions to reopen from December 1.

This decision to double the fine comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in the Union Territory. Earlier, Delhi government had increased the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2000 for not wearing mask in the public places.

Meanwhile, Punjab government decided to impose night curfew in all the towns and cities from December 1. The restrictions will remain in place for seven hours between 10 pm and 5 am. The state government has also doubled the fine for flouting Covid-19 guidelines to Rs 1,000.

