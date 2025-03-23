Chandigarh grenade attack case: NIA chargesheets four Khalistani terror operatives According to the NIA statement, the two primary terrorists, Rinda and Happy Passi, were the main conspirators and handlers behind the 2024 grenade attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four terror operatives of the pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa international (BKI) organisation in connection with the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused include Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passi, it said.

In the chargesheet submitted to the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh, all four accused individuals face multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions for their involvement in planning and supporting the attack.

According to the NIA statement, the two primary terrorists, Rinda and Happy Passi, were the main conspirators and handlers behind the attack. They provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to operatives based in India, specifically in Chandigarh, to carry out the grenade attack.

The attack, which took place in September 2024, was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer, whom the attackers believed to be residing in the house, the statement clarified.

Further investigations revealed that Rinda and Happy Passi had masterminded the conspiracy to instill fear among law enforcement and the public through the grenade attack, aligning with the broader objective of advancing the BKI's terrorist agenda.

They had recruited local operatives, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to execute the attack under their direct guidance.Rinda and Happy instructed Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih to conduct two reconnaissance missions on the target before launching the grenade attack, as revealed by the investigation.

The NIA's investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracking down additional members of the BKI terror group and dismantling its network in India.

(With PTI inputs)