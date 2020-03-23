Monday, March 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chandigarh imposes curfew from midnight amid coronavirus crisis, passes for people in essential services

Chandigarh imposes curfew from midnight amid coronavirus crisis, passes for people in essential services

Chandigarh has announced curfew throughout the union territory, amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The imposition of curfew will be effective from Monday midnight till further orders. However, people engaged in essential services will be issued curfew passes.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 19:06 IST
chandigarh curfew, curfew in chandigarh, chandigarh essential services, curfew chandigarh latest new
Image Source : PTI

File

Chandigarh has announced curfew throughout the union territory, amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The imposition of curfew will be effective from Monday midnight till further orders. However, people engaged in essential services will be issued curfew passes. 

According to an official release, all the residents will be required to stay indoors during the curfew. Chandigarh has reported seven coronavirus patients so far.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier today, the Punjab government clamped a curfew in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a video message, saying that he was forced to take the step "in the larger interest of the state, and in the interest of all of you." Singh said he received reports that people were moving around as usual in towns, mohallas and cities despite the lockdown that came into effect Monday morning. 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X