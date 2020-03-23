Chandigarh imposes curfew from midnight amid coronavirus crisis, passes for people in essential services

Image Source : PTI File

Chandigarh has announced curfew throughout the union territory, amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The imposition of curfew will be effective from Monday midnight till further orders. However, people engaged in essential services will be issued curfew passes.

According to an official release, all the residents will be required to stay indoors during the curfew. Chandigarh has reported seven coronavirus patients so far.

Earlier today, the Punjab government clamped a curfew in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a video message, saying that he was forced to take the step "in the larger interest of the state, and in the interest of all of you." Singh said he received reports that people were moving around as usual in towns, mohallas and cities despite the lockdown that came into effect Monday morning.