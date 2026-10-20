BJP appoints national office bearers for its Yuva Morcha, Nikhil Mani Tiwari from UP named vice president

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (October 20) appointed new national office-bearers for its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), naming seven leaders as national vice-presidents and three as national general secretaries. The appointments were made as per the directives of BJP president Nitin Nabin.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi announced the names of the newly appointed office-bearers.

"As per the directive of the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, the following members are being appointed as national office-bearers of the BJP Yuva Morcha and (given) other responsibilities. These appointments will come into effect immediately," Joshi said in a statement.

Here's the full list of new office bearers

Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, Shagun Parihar, Arvind Damani and Maloth Komali Naik are among those appointed national vice-presidents. Arpita Aparajita Badjena, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna have been appointed national general secretaries.

The party has also assigned other organisational responsibilities to members as part of the appointments.

BJP names state in-charges

Last month, BJP has appointed new in-charges and co-in-charges for 28 states and eight Union Territories as part of an organisational reshuffle. The appointments were made by BJP president Nitin Nabin, assigning organisational responsibilities to several senior leaders. According to the list released by the party, former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, while Harish Dwivedi has been appointed Bihar in-charge.

Vinod Tawde was appointed the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, while Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Varma, and Anant Ojha have been named co-in-charges. Ram Madhav has been appointed in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

Tarun Chugh was appointed in-charge of Gujarat, while Satish Poonia will oversee Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Anil Antony has been appointed in-charge of Goa and Nagaland. Sanjay Bhatia was appointed BJP in-charge of Rajasthan, with Kavita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal as co-in-charges. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been named in-charge of the BJP’s Delhi unit, with Jamyang Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh as co-in-charges. Party vice president Baijayant Jay Panda will oversee Maharashtra, with Amit Malviya, Sadanand Tanawade, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat appointed as co-in-charges.

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