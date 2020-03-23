Coronavirus spread: Assam announces lockdown from tomorrow 6 pm

Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sarma said essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown. The state border will be sealed and no vehicles, barring those on essential duties, will be allowed, the minister added. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too announced a total lockdown, saying all state borders and district borders will be sealed. "We are at a decisive turning point of this infection spread. The days ahead are crucial. Many warriors fighting out there in the open to prevent the spread of infection," he said. "Inter-state commutation will be stopped now. Vehicles, buses and other public transport won’t run."

The government on Sunday decided to clamp down on the free movement in 80 districts across the country where authorities have reported confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the death toll due to Covid-19 in India rose to 8. At present, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are observing a lockdown with suspension of metro and other public transport facilities apart.

State borders have been sealed, all passenger trains stand cancelled and all inter-state bus services have been suspended in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to over 330,000 with more than 14,000 deaths.