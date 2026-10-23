Vadodara civic committee approves proposal to 'gift' disputed land to Yusuf Pathan amid protest by Congress

Vadodara:

Amid protests by the Congress, the standing committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat on Friday approved a proposal to allot 500 square metres of the land, out of the total 978-square metre, as a "gift" to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and offering the rest at a concessional rate at 45% discount. The decision was taken amid protests by Congress leaders and workers outside the committee meeting hall, who opposed the allotment and questioned the preferential treatment allegedly extended to Pathan.

Resolution was approved after Gujarat government’s approval

The resolution was approved unanimously, following the Gujarat government’s approval and a proposal submitted by the municipal commissioner. The plot, located at Town Planning Scheme 22, Final Plot No. 90, near Pathan’s residence in Tandalja, has an estimated market value of Rs 20.53 crore, based on a valuation of Rs 2.10 lakh per square metre.

Under the approved arrangement, Pathan will receive a 45% concession on the assessed value of the 478-square-metre portion. The state government’s resolution also provides for the Revenue Department to allot the VMC land of equivalent value to compensate for the portion transferred.

After Pathan was elected to the Lok Sabha on a TMC ticket in 2024, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) had issued him a notice, asking him to remove the alleged encroachment and vacate the civic body-owned land. However, Pathan later joined the rebel TMC group.

Govt's resolution was approved by civic body's standing committee

Amid these developments, VMC's standing committee chairman Varsha Vyas informed the media that the government resolution was approved by the civic body's standing committee, days after the state decided to "gift" 500-square metre plot to Pathan for free, and provide the remaining 478-square-metre plot at concessional rate (55 per cent of the value).

She said the standing committee approved the notification issued by the Gujarat government in this regard. Pathan had been seeking the 978-square-metre residential plot located next to his family home in Vadodara's Tandalja locality since 2012, but faced years of legal hurdles and encroachment notices from the civic body.

500 square metres of the VMC-owned land will be gifted to Pathan

As per the new proposal, 500 square metres of the VMC-owned land will be gifted to Pathan, while the remaining 478 square metres will be offered at a 45 per cent concession -- valued at 55 per cent of the rate fixed by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Valuation Committee. The proposal will now be put forward before the general board of VMC next month.

Earlier, the Congress party staged a protest against the decision, with members carrying posters that read "Vote-Thief BJP, Plot-Thief BJP" and "The Price of One Vote: Rs 15 Crore," and raised slogans like, "Yusuf Pathan: The VMC's Son-in-law" and "Where will Yusuf Pathan be found? In the BJP's office".

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