Congress MP Imran Masood released after brief detention near Jamia amid student protests

New Delhi:

Ten people, including Congress MP Imran Masood, were detained by Delhi Police near Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday amid an ongoing protest for restoration of the university's students' union. After Imran Masood was escorted out of the campus, the police took him into custody. However, he was released from custody soon after brief detention.

Imran Masood visits Jamia Millia Islamia to meet protesting students

Imran Masood visited Jamia Millia Islamia to meet protesting students and said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India. Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students’ concerns are legitimate. Why don’t you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?”

Agitation at Jamia began on October 12

The agitation at Jamia began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students' union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006. The protesting students maintained that their primary demand was restoration of an elected student body, while the university administration has formed a committee to draft a new union constitution.

The protest saw unrest on October 17 when authorities tried to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No 7. Several student organisations have since supported the agitation. Amid these developments, the university administration has condemned slogans like "VC go back" written on the campus walls and said it was trying to identify those responsible.

In the meantime, the officials said some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared. Officials said the campus security has been tightened, with students being checked before being allowed entry into departments and centres.

Following the appearance of controversial slogans on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University, students have expressed outrage and initiated protests, demanding action. The offensive slogans—which referenced Kashmir and the RSS—prompted the university administration to have them removed and order an investigation.

University administration vows action against culprits

The university administration further stated that those responsible would be identified and face strict action. Upon learning of the students' discontent and their protests, Imran Masood arrived on campus to meet with the students.

Masood condemned the controversial slogans, asserting that the students' demand for student union elections is legitimate. He suggested that the slogans were written by miscreants specifically to discredit the ongoing student movement. When the police learned of Masood’s presence on the Jamia campus, they arrived at the scene and took him into custody as soon as he stepped off the campus grounds.

Also Read:

Why are J-K Girls Hostel students protesting at Jamia Millia Islamia? Know here