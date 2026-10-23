Rajnath Singh releases Indian Army's Land Warfare Doctrine 2026, puts AI, drones at core of future wars

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday released the Indian Army’s Land Warfare Doctrine 2026, outlining a roadmap for preparing the force for future conflicts characterised by advanced technology, drones, artificial intelligence, precision warfare and multi-domain operations. The revised doctrine reflects the changing character of warfare, drawing lessons from contemporary conflicts where unmanned systems, persistent surveillance, contested communications and information warfare have emerged as critical factors on the battlefield.

Aligned with Defence Forces Vision 2047, the doctrine emphasises togetherness among the Armed Forces, integration of capabilities across multiple domains and the continued centrality of land power in achieving decisive military and political outcomes.

Key focus of doctrine is Atmanirbharta

A key focus is on Atmanirbharta and a Whole-of-Nation Approach, recognising the importance of indigenous defence capabilities, national infrastructure and coordination with institutions beyond the military in future wars.

The doctrine also places considerable emphasis on empowering the soldiers and, man-unmanned teaming as enabler for future conflicts. The Doctrine also highlights human leadership, resilient logistics and the ability to operate effectively even in technologically contested environments.

Doctrine provides commanders flexibility to adapt operational approaches

The doctrine provides commanders the flexibility to adapt operational approaches according to the threat, terrain and mission requirements. Alongside the doctrine, the Army is progressing several training initiatives, including a five-year roadmap for multi-domain operations training, a three-level AI skill development programme for officers and a new philosophy to make drone operations a secondary skill across the force.

The revised doctrine signals the Indian Army’s efforts to transform into a future-ready, technology-enabled and adaptable force, capable of fighting and winning wars across the full spectrum of conflict.

Army’s last land warfare doctrine was released in December 2018

It should be noted that the Indian Army’s last land warfare doctrine was released in December 2018, after the armed forces’ joint doctrine issued in April 2017. Notably, the 2018 doctrine covered the geostrategic environment, different levels of conflict, hybrid warfare, multi-front operations, surveillance, precision strikes, information warfare, space warfare and special forces.

The 2018 doctrine also provided a foundation for developing strategies for India's northern and western fronts. Many developments have changed India's military planning since the previous doctrine was released in 2018.

Moreover, the Indian Army has faced a prolonged stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, while conflicts in other parts of the world have demonstrated the growing role of drones, missiles and electronic warfare.

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