Total lockdown in Kerala amid coronavirus crisis, all borders sealed, public transport to not operate

Kerala government has announced a complete lockdown in the state amid the Coronavirus crisis. All borders in the state have been closed while operations of all public transport will also cease. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that all places of worship will remain closed during the lockdown.

At least 28 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the number of those undergoing treatment to 92. Earlier on Sunday, Kerala witnessed a spurt in 15 fresh coronavirus cases, which was the largest number in a single day since the disease's presence was detected.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court today decided to close down till April 8 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The court, however, will open every Tuesday and Friday till then to enable the filing of very urgent cases.

