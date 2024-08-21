Centre notifies appointment of several permanent judges in Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh High Courts

The Centre through the Law and Justice Ministry today (August 21) notified the appointment of several additional judges as permanent judges of Allahabad High Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The notification stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), is pleased to appoint the additional judges as permanent judges in the High Courts of Allahabad and Andhra Pradesh.

Centre notifies appointment of 9 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

According to the notification, the Allahabad High Court's nine Additional Judges have been made permanent.

The judges listed in the notification are-

Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi Justice Manish Kumar Nigam Justice Anish Kumar Gupta Justice Nand Prabha Shukla Justice Kshitij Shailendra Justice Vinod Diwakar Justice Prashant Kumar Justice Manjive Shukla Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal

This appointment makes their positions permanent within the court. Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa has been appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Justice Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao, who is an Additional Judge, has also been appointed as a Permanent Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

On August 13, the SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recommended the appointment of nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges. The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

It noted, "A Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above-named Additional Judge."

The SC Collegium said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee colleagues and the reports of the Judgment Assessment Committee, to assess the merit and suitability of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

Bearing in mind all aspects, the SC Collegium found these additional judges “fit and suitable”, and resolved that they be appointed as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court against the existing vacancies.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.