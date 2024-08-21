Bharat Bandh: Protesters urge Centre to reject SC ruling, what are their other demands? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh protests continue across the country on Wednesday.

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has called for a day-long Bharat Bandh as a mark of protest against the recent Supreme Court ruling with relation to the sub-classification of the backward castes within the reservation system. The NACDAOR in a statement has urged the people from the scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), and the other backward castes (OBCs) to extend their support for the strike and participate in the agitation to strengthen their demands.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by the NACDAOR comes following the August 1 judgment of the Supreme Court where a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ruled that the states are allowed to make further sub-classifications within the SCs and STs to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the last mile. The court said that in the sub-categorisation, there could be a provision for the creamy layer criteria within the SCs and STs to allocate quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

In the wake of these developments, the NACDAOR has listed key demands ahead of the Bharat Bandh protest.

What are their key demands?