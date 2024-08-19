Centre issues order to increase security by 25% in all govt hospitals, Marshals to be deployed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue over Kolkata rape and murder case.

Amid massive protests over the Kolkata rape and murder case, the Centre on Monday issued order to increase security by 25% in all medical hospitals of the Central government. Issuing the order, the Centre said marshals will also be increased depending on the need in the hospitals. A committee will be formed under the chairmanship of DGHS and he will take suggestions on the problems of the doctors.

Union Health Secretary Apoorva Chandra issued the order and said that basic problems of doctors like rest rooms, CCTV facilities will be fixed and the order was issued to register FIR within 6 hours in case of violence.

Saying that 26 states already have laws to protect health care workers, he said security personnel will be increased by 25 percent in central government hospitals as per the requirement. He said the number of marshals will be increased and an order has been issued for this.