Centre bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)

The Central government on Monday banned Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and declared it and its factions, wings and front organisations as "unlawful associations". In the wake of increased activities of violence and other subversive acts of HNLC, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification, saying the group continues to intimidate and bully civilians to extort funds, maintains links with other insurgent groups of the Northeast to carry out acts of extortion and intimidation, and maintains camps in Bangladesh to give sanctuary and training to its cadre.

Noting that the HNLC along with all its factions, wings and frontal organisations have openly declared as its objective the secession of the state's areas, which are largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribals, from the Indian Union, the Ministry said the activities of the group are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India. "If these are not immediately curbed and controlled, the HNLC will regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadre base, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces, and accelerate its anti-national activities.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the HNLC, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful association," the notification said.

