South Korean help sought to reclaim land lost due to Meghalaya's unscientific coal mining

Image Source : TWITTER Meghalaya has sought South Korea's help to reclaim the land it lost due to unscientific coal mining that went unchecked for decades, a state minister (Representational)

Meghalaya has sought South Korea's help to reclaim the land it lost due to unscientific coal mining that went unchecked for decades, a state minister

said here on Saturday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will lead a high-level delegation to South Korea soon to explore possibilities of replicating land reclamation processes tested in that country in the coal mines of Meghalaya. "South Korea has led the way in terms of land reclamation in their own country.

There is a lot to learn from them," Home Minister James P K Sangma said. James, who addressed the media along with South Korea ambassador to India Shin Bong-Kil, said, "We have discussed with his excellency (Shin Bong-Kil) about land reclamation post-coal mining." The home minister and Shin Bong-Kil held closed doors meeting where officials of the state's mineral resources and forest departments gave presentations. The South Korean Ambassador was here as part of the three-day Cherry Blossom Festival which was concluded on Saturday.

Several Korean events were being organised in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India including a K-Pop concert, Korean Taekwondo display as well as Korean cuisine. Stalls exhibiting opportunities in education in South Korea were also there. Shin Bong-Kil said the Republic of Korea and Meghalaya are exploring opportunities for mutual bilateral relations to promote tourism and exchange ideas on technological know-how.

ALSO READ| Forget Japan, Visit Meghalaya for the stunning cherry blossom fest

ALSO READ| Meghalaya becomes the first state to have dedicated water policy