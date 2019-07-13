Image Source : TWITTER Meghalaya becomes first state to have dedicated water policy

Meghalaya on Friday became the first state in the country to have a dedicated water policy for conservation and protection of water resources.

The Cabinet after detailed a deliberation approved the Meghalaya State Water Policy 2019. It is historic for #Meghalaya as we have become the first State in the country to have a State water policy.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @gssjodhpur pic.twitter.com/KRsdx8NyEv — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 12, 2019

As per the new policy measures will be taken to check inappropriate use of groundwater and to maintain the quality of water.

The state cabinet headed by CM Conrad Sangma approved the draft after after an elaborated discussion.

Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said: 'Policy intends to achieve sustainable development and use of water resources with community participation. Issues such as protection of catchment areas and river pollution have also been outlined in it.'

Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy. Prestone Tynsong, Dy CM says,'Policy intends to achieve sustainable development&use of water resources with community participation. Issues such as protection of catchment areas&river pollution have also been outlined in it.' pic.twitter.com/RfFptGhvZb — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Tynsong said the policy has focusses on utilization of water and how to preserve water bodies which includes community participation to implement this policy by constituting a water sanitation village council at the village level.

