Meghalaya becomes first state to have dedicated water policy 

Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
 The policy has focusses on utilization of water and how to preserve water bodies which includes community participation to implement this policy by constituting a water sanitation village council at the village level.  

New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2019 15:39 IST
Meghalaya on Friday became the first state in the country to have a dedicated water policy for conservation and protection of water resources.

As per the new policy measures will be taken to check inappropriate use of groundwater and to maintain the quality of water.

The state cabinet headed by CM Conrad Sangma approved the draft after after an elaborated discussion.

Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said: 'Policy intends to achieve sustainable development and use of water resources with community participation. Issues such as protection of catchment areas and river pollution have also been outlined in it.'

Tynsong said the policy has focusses on utilization of water and how to preserve water bodies which includes community participation to implement this policy by constituting a water sanitation village council at the village level.

