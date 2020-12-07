Commission on caste data will be led by former HC judge: Tamil Nadu CM

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said a commission to gather quantifiable caste-wise data and submit a report to the government would be headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, A Kulasekaran. The commission would soon commence its work, he said adding it shall decide on norms on collection of such data related to castes.

Days after announcing a panel to collect current caste-wise data following a massive protest by the Pattali Makkal Katchi, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, Palaniswami in an official release here said his government would take all steps to uphold social justice.

The Chief Minister had said that quantifiable data on castes was necessary considering a case on 69 per cent quota in the Supreme Court, the need to ensure that welfare schemes reached the intended beneficiaries and also in view of a long time demand in the state for a caste-wise headcount.

"Complete information (on castes and their population) can be obtained only by collecting caste-wise data across Tamil Nadu," he had said.

On December 1, the PMK held protests in Chennai at multiple locations leading to traffic snarls demanding 20 per cent exclusive quota for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community, in jobs and education.

As part of its first phase of protest, the party organised demonstrations here between December 1 and 4.

The second phase is scheduled to be held in front of the offices of the Village Administrative Officers on December 14, according to the party.

