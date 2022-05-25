Caste-based census: BJP, JD-U finally on same page, Nitish Kumar to hold big meet on June 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah being welcomed by Nitish Kumar on his arrival at Japrakash Narayan Airport, in Patna, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Bihar Caste-based Census: Amid reports of disquiet in ruling alliance partners in Bihar over the caste-based Census, sources have indicated that the two major ruling constituents of the NDA -- BJP and JD(U) have reached a consensus for the exercise that has become a focal point in the state's politics.

Sources said that the BJP has assured Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that it will support his call for a caste-based Census.

The development assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of reports of differences in the alliance between the 'big brother' BJP and JD(U) and Nitish's growing bonhomie with Lalu's Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kumar recently said that he will convene an all-party meet this week to discuss the state-specific census of castes. State Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the meeting will take place on June 1.

Even though the BJP has of late shown ambivalence over the issue, Nitish Kumar had expressed confidence that all parties in the state will back the proposed move before clearance is given by the cabinet.

The BJP's recent indifference followed the Centre's refusal to conduct a caste census nationally. This has evoked allegations from opposition parties like the RJD that the BJP, which derives its support base from, primarily, among the upper castes, did not care much for the OBCs for whom gains are expected from a headcount of all castes.

