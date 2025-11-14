Advertisement
By Election results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir assembly constituencies- Budgam, Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, Odisha's Nuapada will commence from 8 am today.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The bypoll election result of six states and union territories will be released today, November 14. The counting  of votes for Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, Odisha's Nuapada will begin at 8 am today. The bypoll in these constituencies held on November 11. The voter turnout for Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota was 75.08 per cent and 49.92 per cent respectively. Rajasthan's Anta registered a voter turnout of 79.32 per cent, Jharkhand's Ghatsila witnessed a voter turnout of 74.63 per cent, Telangana's Jubilee Hills- 48.43 per cent, Punjab's Tarn Taran- 60.95 per cent, Mizoram’s Dampa- 82 per cent, Odisha's Nuapada- 83.45 per cent.  

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Tarn Taran

    A total of 60.95 per cent electorates will exercise their votes in Tarn Taran bypoll. The fate of 15 candidates will be decided today, November 14, the counting of votes will start at 8 am. 

     

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Jubilee Hills

    Jubilee Hills assembly constituency registered a voter turnout of 48.43 per cent. Jubilee Hills will witness multi layered contest between ruling Congress party, BRS and BJP.  

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Ghatsila

    Jharkhand's Ghatsila witnessed a voter turnout of 74.63 per cent. The key contest will be between JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP's Babu Lal Soren. 

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Anta

    Rajasthan's Anta registered a voter turnout of 79.32 per cent. The Anta bypoll result will be out today, November 14. The Anta assembly will witness multi-layered contest between Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, Morpal Suman from BJP and independent candidate Naresh Meena.   

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Budgam

    Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 49.92 per cent. The Budgam by poll election result will be released on Friday, November 14. The assembly will test the popularity of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.  

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Nagrota

    Over 75 per cent voter turnout recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota assembly bypoll. As per ECI, Nagrota recorded 75.08 per cent polling on November 11, the constituency had registered 77.66 per cent polling in the last assembly elections in 2024.  

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in Dampa

    Over 82 per cent voter turnout witnessed in Mizoram’s Dampa assembly bypoll. The assembly constituency will witness a multi-cornered contest between Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties-Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and BJP.  

  • 6:22 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in Tarn Taran

    Punjab's Tarn Taran assembly by-election witnessed a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent. The polling sealed the fate of 15 candidates who were in the fray for the bypoll to the border constituency, as reported by news agency PTI. 

  • 6:22 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in Jubilee Hills, Telangana

    Jubilee Hills assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 48.43 per cent. The constituency will witness contest between the ruling Congress party and BRS and BJP. A total of 58 candidates are contesting are in the fray. 

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in Ghatsila, Jharkhand

    Jharkhand's Ghatsila assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 74.63 per cent. The Ghatsila byelection will witness key battle between JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren and BJP's Babu Lal Soren. 

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in Rajasthan's Anta

    Rajasthan's Anta constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 79.32 per cent, the constituency went to poll on November 11. The segment is witnessing a three-cornered contest among Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, Morpal Suman from BJP and independent candidate Naresh Meena.  

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in JK's Budgam

    Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam constituency are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government and his party, the National Conference (NC). The bypoll was held on November 11 as Abdullah vacated the seat following his election from Ganderbal.  

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Key contestants in JK's Nagrota

    Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota constituency is going to witness a tough contest between BJP’s Devyani Rana and her rivals- NC’s Shamima Begum and Harsh Dev Singh, Dansal and Panthers Party India chief. 

  • 6:20 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Byelection results 2025 Live: Why is byelection happening in these constituencies?

    Jammu and Kashmir 

    Budgam- Due to resignation of Omar Abdullah 

    Nagrota- Due to the death of Devender Singh Rana. 

    Rajasthan 

    Anta- The byelection was held in Anta on November 11 due to the disqualification of Kanwarlal. 

    Jharkhand 

    Ghatsila (ST) 

    Due to the death of Ramdas Soren 

    Telangana 

    Jubilee Hills 

    Jubilee Hills went to poll on November 11 due to the death of Maganti Gopinath. 

    Punjab 

    Tarn Taran 

    Death of Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal. 

    Mizoram 

    Dampa (ST) 

    Death of Lalrintluanga Saila 

    Odisha 

    Nuapada 

    Nuapada went to poll on November 11 due to the death of Rajendra Dholakia. 

     

     

