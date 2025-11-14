Live By Election results 2025: Nagrota, Jubilee Hills; bypoll results of 6 states and UT today By Election results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir assembly constituencies- Budgam, Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, Odisha's Nuapada will commence from 8 am today.

New Delhi:

The bypoll election result of six states and union territories will be released today, November 14. The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa, Odisha's Nuapada will begin at 8 am today. The bypoll in these constituencies held on November 11. The voter turnout for Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota was 75.08 per cent and 49.92 per cent respectively. Rajasthan's Anta registered a voter turnout of 79.32 per cent, Jharkhand's Ghatsila witnessed a voter turnout of 74.63 per cent, Telangana's Jubilee Hills- 48.43 per cent, Punjab's Tarn Taran- 60.95 per cent, Mizoram’s Dampa- 82 per cent, Odisha's Nuapada- 83.45 per cent.

