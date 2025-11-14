Advertisement
  Ghatshila ByPoll Results 2025: Battle of prestige for ruling JMM and BJP

Ghatshila ByPoll Results 2025: There are 13 candidates in the fray, but the main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll is set to begin at 8 am today i.e. on November 14, 2025, amid tight security arrangements. The bypoll had recorded a 74.63 per cent turnout on November 11. There are 13 candidates in the fray, but the main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll.

The bypoll has turned into a prestige battle for both the ruling JMM and the BJP, even though the election result will not have any major impact on the Hemant Soren government. The JMM-led ruling alliance currently has 55 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the BJP-led NDA has 24. The JMM as well as the BJP are confident of the win of their respective candidates in the Ghatshila bypoll.

 

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ghatshila Bypoll Results 2025: Three-tier security system in place

     three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting centres, with entry restricted to authorised pass holders, and the entire process will be monitored under CCTV surveillance.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ghatshila Bypoll Results 2025: Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll will begin at 8 am. 

