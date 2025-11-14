Live Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025: Revanth Reddy's performance put to test, BRS seeks comeback Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to further strengthen its electoral hold. The main opposition BRS is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back after its rout in the 2023 Lok Sabha polls.

Hyderabad:

The counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana will begin at 8 am on Friday, amid tight security. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fielded Sunita Gopinath, widow of the late MLA, while the ruling Congress nominated Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the backing of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP has put forward L Deepak Reddy as its candidate, seeking to make inroads in Hyderabad's politically significant constituency. While the result will not affect the stability of the Congress government, it is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s performance. The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to strengthen its electoral hold further. The main opposition BRS is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back after its rout in the 2023 Lok Sabha polls, preceded by its shock defeat in the 2023 assembly polls. The BJP was keen on emerging as an alternative to the BRS and Congress in Telangana politics.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.