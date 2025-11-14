Advertisement
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to further strengthen its electoral hold. The main opposition BRS is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back after its rout in the 2023 Lok Sabha polls.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Hyderabad:

The counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana will begin at 8 am on Friday, amid tight security. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fielded Sunita Gopinath, widow of the late MLA, while the ruling Congress nominated Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the backing of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP has put forward L Deepak Reddy as its candidate, seeking to make inroads in Hyderabad's politically significant constituency. While the result will not affect the stability of the Congress government, it is being seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s performance. The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to strengthen its electoral hold further. The main opposition BRS is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back after its rout in the 2023 Lok Sabha polls, preceded by its shock defeat in the 2023 assembly polls. The BJP was keen on emerging as an alternative to the BRS and Congress in Telangana politics.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

 

Live updates :Jubilee Hills bypoll

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jubilee Hills bypoll seen as referendum on CM Reddy's performance

    The Jubilee Hills bypoll outcome is being viewed as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's performance. While the result will not impact the stability of the ruling Congress government in Telangana, it carries significant political weight. The Congress, which came to power less than a year ago, is aiming to consolidate its position and demonstrate continued public confidence in its governance. For the BRS, which lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections, the bypoll represents an opportunity to regain lost ground, while the BJP seeks to emerge as a credible third force in the state's political landscape.

     

     

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Exit polls indicate close fight between BRS, Congress

    Jubilee Hills Assembly by election concluded on November 11 with a voter turnout of 48.47 per cent as recorded. Exit polls suggest a close contest between the two major contenders ---- Congress and BRS. The result will be closely watched as it is widely viewed as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's performance and the Congress government's first-year governance record.  

    • Congress: 47–48%
    • BRS: 41–43%
    • BJP: 5–8%
  • 6:36 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Election outcome crucial for Congress

    The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to further strengthen its electoral hold. The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back after its rout in the 2023 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP was keen on emerging as an alternative to the BRS and Congress.

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why Jubilee Hills bypoll was necessitated?

    The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. Gopinath, who represented the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from the prestigious Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, passed away following a prolonged illness. His demise left the seat vacant, prompting the Election Commission to announce a by-election to fill the vacancy.

  • 6:19 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jubilee Hills bypoll: Candidates

    The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fielded Sunita Gopinath, widow of the late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, while the Congress nominated Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the backing of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. 

  • 6:13 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jubilee Hills bypoll witnesses 48.47 per cent polling

    The Jubilee Hills assembly by-election, which is seen as a popularity test for Telangana's Congress government, recorded 48.49 per cent of voter turnout. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.  

  • 6:13 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to being at 8 am

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the District Election Officer, told reporters on Thursday that the counting would begin at 8 am. Postal ballots would be taken up first, followed by counting in 10 rounds. He said 48.49 per cent votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Elaborate arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting process.

  • 6:12 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jubilee Hills bypoll: Counting of votes today

    Counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana, seen as crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, would be held on November 14. The election was held on November 11 and 48.49 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Elaborate arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting process.

