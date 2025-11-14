Live Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Punjab's seat Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Punjab's Tarn Taran Bypoll seat will begin at 8 AM on November 14. Several candidates are vying for the seat, with key candidates being Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Harjit Singh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Kaur and Karanbir Singh.

Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025 Live: Security has been heightened in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran ahead of Friday's bypoll result for the assembly seat, a verdict seen as a key indicator for the 2027 state elections. Vote counting will begin at 8 am on Nov 14 at Mai Bhago International College of Nursing, Piddi, under strict multi-layered security, especially in areas near the Pakistan border where BSF patrolling has been intensified. The Nov 11 bypoll featured a heated campaign, with major contenders including AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu, BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, and Congress’ Karanbir Singh Burj. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh—backed by hardline Sikh groups and linked to jailed activist Sandeep Singh and jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s faction—has added a dramatic ideological dimension to the contest. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, and according to returning officer Gurmeet Singh, counting will take place across two halls with dedicated arrangements for EVM and postal ballots, complete with micro-observers, supervisors, assistants, and agents to ensure transparency.