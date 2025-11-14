Advertisement
  Live Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin in Punjab's seat

Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Punjab's Tarn Taran Bypoll seat will begin at 8 AM on November 14. Several candidates are vying for the seat, with key candidates being Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Harjit Singh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Kaur and Karanbir Singh.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

Amritsar:

Tarn Taran Bypoll Results 2025 Live: Security has been heightened in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran ahead of Friday's bypoll result for the assembly seat, a verdict seen as a key indicator for the 2027 state elections. Vote counting will begin at 8 am on Nov 14 at Mai Bhago International College of Nursing, Piddi, under strict multi-layered security, especially in areas near the Pakistan border where BSF patrolling has been intensified. The Nov 11 bypoll featured a heated campaign, with major contenders including AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu, BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, and Congress’ Karanbir Singh Burj. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh—backed by hardline Sikh groups and linked to jailed activist Sandeep Singh and jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s faction—has added a dramatic ideological dimension to the contest. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, and according to returning officer Gurmeet Singh, counting will take place across two halls with dedicated arrangements for EVM and postal ballots, complete with micro-observers, supervisors, assistants, and agents to ensure transparency.

 

Live updates :Tarn Taran bypoll results

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Punjab police submits FIR report on SAD workers to ECI

    The Punjab Police on Thursday submitted a report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding nine FIRs registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during the period of the Model Code of Conduct for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. The report, based on a review conducted by Ram Singh, Special Director General of Technical Support Services, was prepared following the ECI’s directions after complaints about police actions. While sources indicated that the FIRs were found to have been registered according to legal procedures, no official statements have been made by the ECI or senior police officials, and Ram Singh did not respond to calls. Poll officials confirmed that the report is under the commission’s consideration. 

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tarn Taran bypoll seen as key test for AAP, Congress and BJP

    The by-election on the Tarn Taran seat in Punjab is crucial for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. If AAP wins, it will use the victory to strengthen its position, while if the BJP or Congress secures the seat, they are likely to project it as a public verdict against the Bhagwant Mann government.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    60.95 per cent polling recorded in Tarn Taran bypoll

    A voter turnout of 60.95 per cent was witnessed during the polling for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election in Punjab on Tuesday. In the 2022 assembly polls, the Tarn Taran assembly constituency had seen a voter turnout of 65.81 per cent. Polling, which remained peaceful on Tuesday, sealed the fate of 15 candidates who were in the fray for the bypoll to the border constituency.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Key contenders and ising Independent Add Drama to Tarn Taran Bypoll

    The Nov 11 bypoll saw an intense campaign with key contenders such as AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu, BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, and Congress’ Karanbir Singh Burj competing for the seat, while independent candidate Mandeep Singh—backed by hardline Sikh groups and associated with jailed activist Sandeep Singh and jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s faction—introduced a dramatic ideological twist that elevated the contest beyond a routine bypoll.

  • 6:21 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Tarn Tarn verdict today

     Vote counting will begin at 8 am on Nov 14 at Mai Bhago International College of Nursing, Piddi, under strict multi-layered security, especially in areas near the Pakistan border where BSF patrolling has been intensified. The bypoll, held after the death of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, will be counted in two halls with separate setups for EVM and postal ballots, supported by micro-observers, supervisors, assistants, and agents to ensure full transparency.

Top News

