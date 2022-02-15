Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
Burqa-clad woman stabs cab driver in Gurugram, arrested

The arrested woman is believed to be a foreign national. Police said that her identity is yet to be established. 

Gurugram Updated on: February 15, 2022 14:34 IST
A burqa-clad woman stabbed a cab driver in Gurugram's Cyber City today, leading to chaos in the vicinity and deployment of a heavy police contingent. The driver suffered injuries in the incident. 

According to the driver who has been identified as Raghuraj, the lady after boarding his cab attacked him using a knife. She then attempted to flee. However, Raghuraj chased her. The incident took place near the Cyber City area.

A PCR van that was stationed there took note of the incident and nabbed the lady. According to the police, the woman was arrested immediately. She is said to be a foreign national. Her identity is yet to be established. 

