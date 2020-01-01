Image Source : PTI/FILE Burari mass suicide house: New tenant has no spooky feeling

The house in northwest Delhi's Burari, where 11 members of a family committed suicide in July 2018, has got a new name as it now houses a diagnostic lab on the ground floor, while the current tenants have not felt any "unusual experience" related to history of the house. The building came to the limelight following the tragic suicides in the Bhatia-Chundawat family which had been living there for years. Following the mass suicide, the inhabitants of Sant Nagar locality in Burari did not venture near the scene of the suicides after dark following whisperings of a "ghostly presence" in the two-storey building, which also had 11 pipes protruding from its walls.

However, after Mohan Singh Kashyap rented the premises to recently open his Dhruv Diagnostic laboratory on the ground floor, people have started visiting the building once again.

Talking to IANS, Kashyap said: "The lab has started functioning since Sunday after we conducted some religious ceremonies in the ground floor of the house which we rented."

Speaking of his experience in the house, he said that he did not feel anything "unusual" in the last three days.

"And with my family members and five to seven staff members we are working here as usual with no effect on our minds," he said.

"People are visiting the lab. However, the footfall is not much but it will grow in the coming days," he added.

It's almost a year-and-a-half since 11 members of the Chundawat family -- Lalit (45); his elder brother Bhavnesh Singh (50); their wives Tina (42) and Savita (48), respectively; their children Neetu (25), Maneka (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15); their sister Pratibha (48) and her daughter Priyanka (33) -- were found hanging in their house in a circular formation, gagged and their limbs tied.

The oldest member of the family, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was found dead in the adjacent room.

